All In with Chris Hayes 06/08/17

The President’s tweets have consequences

If you're wondering if tweets matter, today, fired FBI Director James Comey spoke specifically about one from President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
Chris Matthews: This is going to end bad
1 hour 32 min ago
Lewandowski: Being under oath doesn’t mean Comey told truth
2 hours 42 min ago
Hoyer: ‘A lot of shoes yet to drop’ in Russia probe
2 hours 48 min ago
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
5 hours 6 min ago
Did Trump obstruct justice?
WATCH: Key moments from Comey's testimony
Sen. Collins: Not appropriate that Comey ‘leaked’ memo
Trump atty. disputes Comey's testimony
Sen. Coons: Comey is right that Russia will come again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL