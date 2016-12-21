All In with Chris Hayes 12/21/16
The stakes
All In traveled to Washington DC for an exclusive interview with Secretary of State John Kerry in May 2016. He told Chris Hayes exactly what he felt was at stake in the presidential election – the fate of the planet. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
The stakes
WI agency bans mention of climate change
Bill Nye talks Trump EPA, Energy Secy. picks
Power to the people
Energy Department thwarts Trump 'witch hunt'
Branson, billionaires announcing $1B clean...
Trump to pick EPA antagonist to lead EPA
Where does Ivanka stand on climate change?
Where will Ivanka land in Trump's presidency?
Monumental victory for Standing Rock...
Al Gore meets with Trump
The politics of climate change
Climate change advocates worry about Trump
Why Clinton loves to talk climate
WH hosts Alaskan climate change event
POTUS speaks at ‘Our Ocean’ conference
US-China make climate change deal
Obama on importance of global development
Bill Maher on Pope Francis and climate change
Massive algae bloom reeks Florida coast
videos
Climate on MSBNC
