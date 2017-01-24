All In with Chris Hayes 01/24/17

The resistance and the confirmation situation

President Trump’s pick for CIA director, Mike Pompeo, won support from 15 Democrats. One of those Democrats, Senator Brian Schatz, joins Chris Hayes to explain his vote. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

