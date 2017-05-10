All In with Chris Hayes 05/10/17

The only other time a FBI director was fired

President Clinton fired FBI Director William Sessions in July 1993, following an ethics investigation of the director that was launched under Clinton's predecessor, George H.W. Bush. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

