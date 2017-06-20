All In with Chris Hayes 06/20/17

The most Trumpian tribute to the President yet

Thing 1/Thing 2: Eric Schmidt, the CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, heaped some highly tailored praise on President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Karen Handel defeats Jon Ossoff in GA special election
Matthews: The nonsense of Trump now a standard for nonsense
3 hours 25 min ago
Chris Murphy: Don't believe my GOP colleagues on health care objections
2 hours 19 min ago
Attorney General Jeff Sessions hires lawyer of his own
1 hour 58 min ago
Democratic Senators ask CBO for copy of secret bill
2 hours 6 min ago
Trump looking to overhaul White House press operations
Georgia special election key to health care future?
McCaskill: Health care bill a tax cut for the rich
Hirono: Trump still doesn't believe in Russian interference
Warner: Russia probe slowed by Trump's recent actions

