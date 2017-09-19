All In with Chris Hayes 09/19/17

The last stand for Obamacare - and what Dems can do about it

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey calls the latest Republican plan to kill Obamacare "a tremendous threat." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump vs. the world at the United Nations
1 hour 59 min ago
The last stand for Obamacare
1 hour 27 min ago
Congressman arrested at Trump Tower DACA protest
1 hour 45 min ago
Blumenthal on Manafort: We should subpoena him
3 hours 17 min ago
Deadly earthquake shakes Mexico City, collapses buildings
7 hours 3 min ago
Donald Trump's Teleprompter trick - or is it a tic?
AP: Trump received a crash course on 'American Power' before UN speech
WaPo: Facebook’s openness is questioned by investigators
Iranian President warns of 'high cost' of pulling out of nuclear deal
GOP Sen: ‘Much better off’ with new health care plan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL