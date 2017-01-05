All In with Chris Hayes 01/05/17

The Hottest Year

2016 is on track to be the hottest year on record, and it’s having an impact on communities throughout the United States. All in traveled across the country this year, from Louisiana to Alaska to Florida, from remote villages to major cities, to see the effects of a warming planet on American lives right now. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
19 hours 40 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
18 hours 54 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
19 hours 46 min ago
Intelligence chiefs: Julian Assange has no credibility
2 hours 20 min ago
Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely
'Tower' sheds light on first US mass school shooting
NBC News confirms Obama briefed on hacking report
Collins: Obamacare plans locked in for 2017, 2018
‘Indivisible’: A guide to resisting Trump's agenda
War over Obamacare escalates on Capitol Hill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL