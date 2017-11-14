All In with Chris Hayes 11/14/17

The Alabama robocall you have to hear to believe

The mysterious robocall claiming to be from a Washington Post reporter is a fake - but it’s part of an effort to discredit the allegations against Roy Moore. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Jeff Sessions breaking recusal law with Clinton investigation?
2 hours 23 min ago
Ari: Would a 'transparent' organization behave this way?
2 hours 19 min ago
RNC cuts off Roy Moore
3 hours 21 min ago
Were Don Jr.'s chats with Wikileaks legal?
5 hours 22 min ago
Speier: House paid out $15M for sexual harassers
4 hours 51 min ago
Jeff Sessions doesn't recall Putin offer
MaddowBlog: Trump fabricates another odd Obama story
The gossip columnist who made Trump famous
Two Capitol Hill lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct
Will GOP bundle individual mandate repeal into tax bill?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL