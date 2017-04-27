All In with Chris Hayes 04/27/17

Tax credits in GOP plan 'unusable' in NY

Republican Congressman Dan Donovan of New York explains that the tax credits in the GOP's current health care plan would be unusable in his state due to abortion coverage requirements. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Declassified documents show Flynn inaction on Russia

