All In with Chris Hayes 11/16/17

Tax bill would save Trump $1 billion: Analysis

Republicans want to give a massive tax cut to the super rich. But Donald Trump insists he doesn't benefit at all. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kushner withheld WikiLeaks, Russia emails: report
1 hour 24 min ago
Trump using DOJ funds for personal lawsuits: report
1 hour 22 min ago
Trumps could save over a billion dollars under tax plan
1 hour 22 min ago
GOP, Dems call for ethics investigation after Franken revelation
1 hour 38 min ago
Does Trump think Roy Moore can still win?
3 hours 18 min ago
GOP tax plan faces uncertain future in Senate
2 hours 48 min ago
Franken faces sexual misconduct allegations
3 hours 55 min ago
New focus group skewers Trump presidency
Roy Moore Accuser Tina Johnson Recounts Incident
Allred: Moore should appear in Senate hearing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL