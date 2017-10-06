All In with Chris Hayes 10/06/17

Ta-Nehisi Coates: The GOP 'has been playing with fire'

Coates compares Breitbart's cultivation of white nationalists to the Republican Party's exploitation of racism going back decades. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Trump response to Puerto Rico 'jaw-dropping'
47 min 58 sec ago
New charter jet scandals rock Trump's cabinet
49 min 13 sec ago
Ta-Nehisi Coates: The GOP 'has been playing with fire'
1 hour 26 min ago
WaPo: Trump may decertify Iran Deal
2 hours 33 min ago
Bannon rallying candidates to storm Congress
2 hours 13 min ago
Matthews: Trump needs to start governing
Trump restricts women's healthcare on anniversary of Access Hollywood tape
Dossier author will talk to Senate, contradicting GOP Intel Chair
Will Tillerson be the next high profile exit?
Thousands still without water and electricity in Puerto Rico

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL