All In with Chris Hayes 11/10/17

Steve Schmidt: "Roy Moore is a pedophile"

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt calls on GOP lawmakers to repudiate Roy Moore's candidacy and shun him if he's elected to the Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Roy Moore: Allegations are completely false
5 hours 45 min ago
Mueller investigating possible Flynn deal with Turkish Govt, sources say
12 hours 38 min ago
Alabama GOP sticking by Roy Moore despite allegations
8 hours 53 min ago
Republican Congressman calls for Mueller's recusal in Russia probe
2 hours 44 min ago
Mueller probing Flynn meeting with Congressman
2 hours 51 min ago
Rep. King on Moore: If true could be 'a very serious crime'
Trump shakes hands with Putin at Asia summit
I support Pres. Trump, but not blindly: GOP congressman
Danica Roem discusses her campaign and the rise in LGBTQ candidates
Poll: Most Americans think Trump knew of Russian contacts

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL