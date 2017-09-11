All In with Chris Hayes 09/11/17

Steve Bannon: Pay attention to me

The former White House chief strategist pushes his bombastic persona - and the questionable notion that he's more powerful than ever. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Bannon: Firing Comey was the biggest mistake
2 hours 49 min ago
Irma leaves Florida Keys devastated
2 hours 30 min ago
Trump, FLOTUS lead moment of silence on 9/11 anniversary
13 hours 3 min ago
Top White House aides get lawyers for Russia probe
3 hours 30 min ago
In new attack, WH says Comey gave 'false testimony'
3 hours 44 min ago
Fmr. Sputnik employee: FBI asked if I got orders from Moscow
GOP Rep. on not running for re-election: It's getting harder to do the basics
Fmr. DHS Sec. praises FEMA's response to Harvey and Irma
GOP Rep: Trump’s deal with Dems ‘was brilliant’
Bush chief of staff responds to Bannon’s ‘idiots’ comments

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL