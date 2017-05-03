All In with Chris Hayes 05/03/17

Spicer tries to sell border fence as wall

Sean Spicer showed up in the briefing room with some visual aides...but still had a hard time selling the fence as a wall. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House Republicans to vote on health care Thursday
Booker: GOP health care bill a 'death knell'
1 hour 32 min ago
Spicer tries to sell border fence as wall
1 hour 2 min ago
Trump boasts... and Washington shrugs
4 hours 38 min ago
Matthews: Jimmy Kimmel deserves the chance to speak
1 hour 44 min ago
Grassley: Susan Rice’s excuse for not testifying is ‘wrong’
3 hours 6 min ago
The danger in Comey’s definition of journalism
3 hours 15 min ago
Why we’re still fixated on Decision 2016
Sen. Warner: 'I can't predict' Trump's policy decisions
Maddow: Trump admin. makes mess spinning spending bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL