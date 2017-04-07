All In with Chris Hayes 04/07/17

So what now?

Andrew Exum joins Chris Hayes to to discuss the future of the situation in Syria. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Murphy: ‘I don’t trust the Trump admin.’ on Syria
2 hours 25 min ago
Trump calls for WH staff shakeup after Syria strike
2 hours 32 min ago
Matthews: How do you pick someone to clean up the swamp
2 hours 10 min ago
Anatomy of Trump's airstrikes in Syria
3 hours 1 min ago
Fmr. Ambassador: No easy way out of Syria
4 hours 22 min ago
Ernst: No more Syria action 'unless it's warranted'
Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court after Senate uses 'nuclear option'
'Fairly muted' Syrian and Russian responses to airstrike
MaddowBlog: Trump completes dramatic reversal with Syrian attack
Joe: We're going to see a more aggressive Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL