All In with Chris Hayes 04/26/17

Seth Meyers on Trump's first 100 days

Chris Hayes talks to Late Night host Seth Meyers about whether he has to be fair to Donald Trump and what he's learned from the first 100 days. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's 100 days of hyperbole
3 hours 12 min ago
Seth Meyers on Trump: 'Fascinating' to watch someone learn basics of politics
1 hour 20 min ago
Sanders wants to introduce Medicare-for-all, single-payer program
1 hour 52 min ago
RNC blasts MT Dem for performing at nudist camp
1 hour 32 min ago
Trump's tax plan is a big boon for…himself
1 hour 46 min ago
Matthews: Cutting taxes is a hard move to fight
Freedom Caucus member still a ‘no’ on health bill
Markey: Americans don't want 'accidental war' in N. Korea
Chuck Todd: Stop dissing unelected judges
Hickenlooper makes the case for 'large tent' Democrats

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL