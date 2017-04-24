All In with Chris Hayes 04/24/17

Senate Russia investigation 'flounders'

Yahoo! News chief investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff tells us the latest on the slow-moving, partisan-bickering Senate Intelligence investigation into Russia's interference in the U.S. election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NYC Mayor challenges Trump after 'soft on crime' claim

