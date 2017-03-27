All In with Chris Hayes 03/27/17

Senate Intel Committee to question Jared Kushner

The Senate Intelligence Committee informed the White House it wants to question President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff calls for Nunes to step down from Russia probe
1 hour 47 min ago
Senate Intel Committee to question Jared Kushner
1 hour 35 min ago
Ex-CIA head: ‘I had nothing to do with General Flynn’
4 hours 1 min ago
Sen. Whitehouse: Trump admin. nearing obstruction in Russia probe
4 hours 7 min ago
Alyssa Milano will drive you to the polls
1 hour 21 min ago
MaddowBlog: With Trump, the buck always stops anywhere but with him
Senate Intel vice chair doesn't know the info Nunes has
Why did Intel Chair view surveillance on White House grounds?
Joe: Here's why the GOP health bill needed to fail
Report: Russia may have used 'bots' to influence election

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL