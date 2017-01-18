All In with Chris Hayes 01/18/17

Sen. Schatz: No on Price, Pruitt, DeVos

The Democratic Senator from Hawaii plans to oppose three of Donald Trump's most controversial cabinet nominees, who are likely to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pence: Obamacare is Trump's top priority on day one
7 hours 2 min ago
Sen. Franken: I will not vote for Betsy DeVos
3 hours 22 min ago
Patricia Arquette: Women's March 'beginning of strong activism'
4 hours 6 min ago
Price grilled about questionable stock trades
2 hours 34 min ago
The beginning of Obama’s rallying cry ‘Yes We Can’
1 day 23 hours ago
Greta: Health care is a real problem, not a political weapon
President George HW Bush, wife hospitalized
Trump 'unusually subdued' in new interview
A look back at the changing role of VP
The GOP opposition of Barack Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL