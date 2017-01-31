All In with Chris Hayes 01/31/17

Sen. Graham: Judge Gorsuch 'a great choice'

NBC News' Hallie Jackson speaks to Senator Lindsey Graham, R - South Carolina, about President Trump's SCOTUS nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Judge Neil Gorsuch chosen as Trump's nomination for SCOTUS
Albright on Trump: This is not a reality show
8 hours 7 min ago
Sen. Blumenthal questions 'grit' of Jeff Sessions
5 hours 28 min ago
How would Dems block President Trump’s Supreme Court pick?
2 hours 56 min ago
Joe: Using the word 'betrayed' is frightening
14 hours 35 min ago
How do Trump's actions compare to Nixon's?
Yates testified on saying no to unlawful pres. order
Maddow: Destabilizing chaos a Trump hallmark
Senate Dems. boycott certain cabinet hearings
Sen. Kaine: Public outcry will help Dems do their jobs better

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL