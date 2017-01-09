All In with Chris Hayes 01/09/17

Sen. Cory Booker to testify against his colleague Sen. Jeff...

Sen. Cory Booker tells Chris Hayes that he's in a state of 'grave concern' and he's ready to fight and resist. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
2 hours 14 min ago
McCain: I'll work with Trump but won't 'compromise' views
3 hours 15 min ago
Chris: Trump is a 'mixed bag'
1 hour 18 min ago
Kushner to serve as Trump's senior adviser: source
8 hours 19 min ago
Trump fires back at Meryl Streep
12 hours 42 sec ago
Priebus blames DNC for lack of cyber defense
Jarrett on Obama's 'optimistic' farewell address
Obama's press secretary recalls POTUS’ legacy
How quickly will GOP replace Obamacare?
Dems, GOP prepare for confirmation fights

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL