All In with Chris Hayes 04/12/17

Sanders: Dems win if we mobilize & educate

Senator Bernie Sanders tells Chris Hayes Democrats have to take their fight all over the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: Dems will win if we mobilize & educate
2 hours 26 min ago
Tillerson: Putin and I 'frankly discussed' relationship
9 hours 31 min ago
Chris Matthews on Trump’s ignorance of history
3 hours 22 min ago
Rep. Lewis to Dems: 'Keep the faith'
2 hours 35 min ago
Bill O'Reilly is taking a 'vacation' - but will he return?
2 hours 51 min ago
Trump's opinion of Putin 'getting a little icier'
Manafort may register as a foreign agent
McFaul: Trump ‘more mysterious’ to Putin than ever before
Jon Ossoff: 'Grassroots organizers' are true Dem party leaders
'If Trump cared about Syrians he wouldn't ban them'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL