All In with Chris Hayes 02/20/17

Robby Mook: Russia can do to GOP what they did to Hillary

Amid news of a back channel between Trump associates and pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine, the former Clinton campaign manager calls for an independent commission to investigate any links between Trump world and Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kremlin building psychological portrait of Trump
8 hours 8 min ago
Rep. Nadler: 'I'm not ready to talk about impeachment'
6 hours 59 min ago
Why is opposing Pres. Trump complicated for McCain?
4 hours 6 min ago
Trump chooses Gen. McMaster as Nat'l Security Adviser
2 hours 47 min ago
Ret. General: Trump has best nat. security team since Eisenhower
3 hours 44 min ago
President Trump is not President Nixon. Here’s why.
Trump rejects veteran GOP aide over critical writings
The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
White House reassures commitment to NATO
Rep. Sanford: Trump voters are 'exhausted'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL