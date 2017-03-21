All In with Chris Hayes 03/21/17

Robby Mook on the Comey effect

Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager joins Chris Hayes to talk about the FBI's investigation into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Matthews: Vote 'nay' on Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS
1 hour 54 min ago
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
1 hour 9 min ago
Massie: GOP leadership is misleading Trump on health bill
3 hours 44 min ago
Ivanka Trump is getting a West Wing office
1 hour 4 min ago
GOP Rep explains why he'll vote "no" on GOP health bill
4 hours 48 min ago
Remember when Trump slammed Clinton on FBI probe?
Morning Joe: 'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
Follow Neil Gorsuch's SCOTUS confirmation hearing LIVE
John Dean: White House is 'in a cover up mode'
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL