All In with Chris Hayes 05/08/17

Two big GOP lies on health care

GOP Congressman Raul Labrador says nobody dies because they don't have health insurance and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise defends Trumpcare by saying 'nobody can be charged more than anybody else.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New Flynn revelations exposed during Yates hearing
4 hours 15 min ago
Matthews: Sally Yates makes Trump look bad
2 hours 24 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on Flynn: It's clear he was compromised
3 hours 10 min ago
Did Trump lie about the Flynn fiasco?
2 hours 17 min ago
Exclusive: Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
3 hours 23 min ago
Will frat brothers go to prison for Penn St. hazing death?
Joe: GOP messaging on health care has been 'horrific'
Exclusive: Flynn never told DIA that Russians paid him
MaddowBlog: GOP Rep says 'nobody dies' from lacking access to health care
Backlash against Trumpcare erupts across U.S.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL