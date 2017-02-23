All In with Chris Hayes 02/23/17

Report: Priebus asked FBI to refute Russia stories

Former Justice Department Spokesperson Matt Miller says White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus “has to go” if the report is true that he asked the FBI to knock down stories about communications between Trump and Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Laverne Cox: 'We are not safe in this country'
2 hours 14 min ago
Whose Republican party is it?
4 hours 39 min ago
Gavin Grimm: Govt. just said transgender students don't deserve protection
9 hours 7 min ago
Himes mocks ‘tough guy’ Gohmert over town hall safety concerns
3 hours 33 min ago
Rep. Sanford: Need to be watchful of what Trump 'unleashed'
6 hours 58 min ago
GOP Rep: Constituents at town halls were not paid
Takei: Transgender rights are fundamental human rights
Meet the TX sheriff who rejected a deportation role
Trump voter backs Obamacare in new ad
Fmr. CIA boss: I worry about 'chaotic' Trump presidency

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL