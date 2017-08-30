All In with Chris Hayes 08/30/17

Report: Mueller teaming up with N.Y. Atty. General

The move to partner with Eric Schneiderman sets up the possibility of state prosecutions - where Trump cannot issue pardons. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump vows 'real tax reform for everyday Americans'
3 hours 7 min ago
Could Trump issue pardons in Russia probe?
1 hour 46 min ago
Death toll climbs to 21 as Harvey blasts coast
2 hours 22 min ago
Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it
2 hours 45 min ago
Focus group blasts Trump as 'unfit'
1 hour 59 min ago
As Congress returns, what's next on Capitol Hill?
Pastor Joel Osteen defends church's response to Harvey
Trump's Texas trip had flaws, but showing up matters
Maddowblog: Trump steered clear of storm victims
Chris Christie: Cruz is lying about Sandy relief

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL