All In with Chris Hayes 02/10/17

Rep. Rush: 'Trump, bring your rump' to Chicago

The longtime congressman representing much of the South Side of Chicago implores the president to visit the area’s struggling communities and hear from citizens 'on the front lines.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift' to Trump
Cummings: Ivanka Trump plug ‘clear violation’
6 hours 56 min ago
Court hands Trump a loss and a civics lesson in ban ruling
22 hours 15 min ago
Emmett Till's cousin continues to seek truth
7 hours 37 min ago
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics inquiry
20 hours 32 min ago
Tom Perez: Democrats need to 'organize'
Trump’s options after immigration ruling
Will tax payers cover the cost of the border wall?
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me misrepresented (it wasn't)
Rep. Chaffetz met by boos during town hall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL