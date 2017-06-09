All In with Chris Hayes 06/09/17

Rep. Maxine Waters: The president is a liar

The California Democrat says in a credibility contest between James Comey and President Trump, there's no contest at all. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
3 hours 57 min ago
Maxine Waters: The president is a liar
3 hours 12 min ago
Matthews: I think we're at a point lower than we imagined
3 hours 29 min ago
'Total disaster' for Trump ally as UK election goes bust
2 hours 44 min ago
No hearings, no discussion on the Senate healthcare bill
2 hours 34 min ago
Leon Panetta: This White House seems undisciplined
Senators may soon meet with Jared Kushner, sources say
Rep. Swalwell: Trump teases the tapes like a reality show
Franken: Sessions lied to Congress about Russia meeting
GOP Rep: Comey has ‘interesting relationship with the truth’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL