All In with Chris Hayes 10/19/17

Rep. Gutierrez: Conditions in Puerto Rico 'unacceptable'

One month after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, four in five people are still without power, and about 30% lack drinking water at home - but the president rates the U.S. response a ten out of ten. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Daily Beast: Trump aides promoted Russian propaganda
2 hours 23 min ago
What happened in Niger?
2 hours 13 min ago
Ari: Presidents Bush and Obama appear united in Trump criticism
3 hours 41 min ago
Reporter who brought down Roger Ailes speaks out
3 hours 11 min ago
Obama: This is the 21st century, not the 19th century
5 hours 2 min ago
Why Kelly was compelled to defend Trump
Rounds: GOP 'aren't going to abandon' Trump on health care
Gold Star widow: 'I just want these men to be remembered'
McCain: Lack of Niger answer may require subpoena
Senators: Trump's flip-flops on health care make him "irrelevant"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL