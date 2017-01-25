All In with Chris Hayes 01/25/17
Rep. Elijah Cummings wants to talk to the President
The best way to reach the President these days seems to be through cable news show. Rep. Cummings received a call from President Trump moments after a TV appearance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Rep. Elijah Cummings wants to talk to the...
WaPo: Trump used charity money for legal...
Pence on Trump’s record on women
Did Trump use charity money to pay legal fee?
Trump outraged over terror suspect’s rights
Trump questions terror suspect’s rights
Is Trump using an insecure phone?
Mayor de Blasio welcomes a fight with...
Rep. Gutierrez: Trump picks facts to fit...
Conway: the President is defending voter...
President Trump obsesses over voter fraud
Watch: Greta’s full interview with Speaker...
Will Trump work with congress on border wall?
Trump reconsiders enhanced interrogation
Trump considers reinstating CIA 'Black Sites'
The dangers of false voter fraud claims?
What it would take to build Trump's wall
Tribe pledges to stop Trump on pipelines
Nat'l Immigration Forum: 'There is no such...
Will there be an investigation into voter...
Best of MSNBC
Reiner on Moore: I knew she was "it"
California Democrats plot the way forward
McCain: Confident order on torture wouldn...
Most view Trump's speech as 'optimistic':...
'They've got to put crowd sizes behind them'
Trump expected to sign border wall...
BREAKING: Trump expected to sign order to ...
Voter fraud: Is it a lie if Trump believes...
Democrats not unified opposing Trump nominees
Legislators pressed at home on Trump agenda
Tip exposes Trump lockdown of US agencies
Trump EPA pick fought EPA as frackquakes grew
Trump actions affirm fears for environment
Melfi on Hidden Figures: It’s a catalyst...
The Trump Equation: Now What?
The Trump Equation: Millennials
The Trump Equation: In the Battleground...
Politics
Maxine Waters on Trump's 'outrageous lying...
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof...
Rep. King: 'We don't really care about the...
Trump to lawmakers: I lost popular vote...
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
In Trump They Trust: Nicolle Wallace talks...
A behind-the-scenes look at inauguration prep
Trump's very public fight with Civil...
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
'How do you make policy if you don't...
Former Labor Secy. in the running for DNC...
Union leaders 'extremely encouraged' by Trump
Cummings: Trump needs to avoid the trivial
Trump's foreign policy 'shaky beginning'
Book details the rise of Airbnb
How to implement conservative policy in...
Robert Gates: Trump's public comments do...
'Show no pain': GOP strategist offers...
Mika attends UN Women for Peace event
Mika: Trump should have addressed these...
'Yesterday was a good day' for Trump
Recapping Trump's first weekend in office
Watchdog group plans to file lawsuit...
McCaskill on women's march: I hope Trump...
Trump's election a 'wake-up call' for Europe
Rachel Maddow
Trump oil grab policy puts US troops at risk
Trump reaches out to CIA in rambling speech
Massive marches empower advocacy groups
Pompeo confirmed as CIA director
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
Trump DoJ moves to delay voting rights case
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Rachel Maddow welcomes waxy new co-host
Trump speech refrain echoes dark history
Trump channels Jackson with anti-elite theme
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump yet to name directors at major agencies
Trump weak vetting a sign of poor preparation
Trump EPA pick would face own lawsuit v EPA