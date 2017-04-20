All In with Chris Hayes 04/20/17

Remember when Chaffetz un-endorsed Trump?

Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who announced this week he won’t run for re-election, went on a long un-endorsement tour after the Access Hollywood tape surfaced. But in November, Chaffetz admitted he voted for Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

French officers shot, one fatally, on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees
Matthews on N. Korea: This could get dangerous
3 hours 6 min ago
Shocking video shows arrest of 10-year-old with autism
4 hours 30 min ago
Chaffetz's 'courageous' endorsement of Trump
2 hours 38 min ago
Trump calls Canada a disgrace over dairy industry policies
2 hours 17 min ago
Clinton campaign responds to 'sensationalized' tell-all book
Maddow: DeVos' brother met with Russian officials
Cardin: Trump's foreign policy has no 'coordinated strategy'
MaddowBlog: Sessions seems to forget that Hawaii is a state
‘Troop tax’ for GI bill sparks outrage

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL