All In with Chris Hayes 06/30/17

Rachel Maddow reacts to new Flynn connections with Russia

Trump wanted Hillary Clinton's emails. He thought Russia had them. And he knew Michael Flynn had connections. Rachel Maddow joins to discuss the new reporting on Trump campaign contacts with Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
14 hours 45 min ago
Is Trump breaking campaign promises on health care?
4 hours 59 min ago
Mika responds to Trump's tweets
15 hours 2 min ago
Gunman kills 1, wounds 6 at NYC hospital; then kills self
6 hours 38 min ago
Katy Tur's deep dive inside the Trump psyche
4 hours 39 min ago
Kris Kobach on voter-fraud panel: 'Why not look at the data'
The Trump resistance goes local
Sen. outlines proposal to unbundle repeal and replace efforts
GOP Gov. says repeal and delay 'doesn't sound like a good idea'
Trump: Repeal Obamacare, replace later

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL