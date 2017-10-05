All In with Chris Hayes 10/05/17

Pro-life Rep. resigns after asking mistress to have abortion

Thing 1/Thing 2: Tim Murphy, a Republican from Pennsylvania who has been staunchly against abortion rights, will be resigning following a report that he urged a woman he was having an affair with to have an abortion. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

