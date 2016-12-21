All In with Chris Hayes 12/21/16

Power to the people

All in traveled to Nevada, where one of the more brutal fights between the nascent solar industry and the local utility company erupted this year. These kind of fights are becoming increasingly common across the country – All In takes a close look at where are the battle lines are being formed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and Trump)
1 day 9 hours ago
NBC: Actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack
Joe: Democratic Party has ‘collapsed’
23 hours 27 min ago
Trump on Nukes: ‘Let it be an arms race’
1 day 1 hour ago
Berlin terror suspect killed in Italy
1 day 2 hours ago
What Trump might not expect once in office
An inauguration free of A-list celebrities
Spicer: This will be 'a different presidency'
Conway: Trump is putting the world 'on notice'
Maddow: Ethics questions loom over Rep. Price

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL