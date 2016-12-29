All In with Chris Hayes 12/29/16

Obama spurns Trump call to 'move on' from hack

The U.S. retaliates against Russia for allegedly intervening to help Donald Trump win the election, as Trump tries to make it all go away. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
4 hours 5 min ago
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?
2 hours 11 min ago
School board demands Paladino resign
1 hour 58 min ago
Fmr. Rockette: Dancing at inaug is moral issue
2 hours 56 min ago
Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming
8 hours 15 min ago
Paul Ryan: Russia sanctions 'overdue'
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
MaddowBlog: Trump pulls same trick, it keeps working

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL