All In with Chris Hayes 06/09/17

No hearings, no discussion on the Senate healthcare bill

Senate Republicans are crafting a healthcare bill but nobody else has seen what they are coming up with. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
3 hours 4 min ago
Maxine Waters: The president is a liar
2 hours 18 min ago
Matthews: I think we're at a point lower than we imagined
2 hours 36 min ago
'Total disaster' for Trump ally as UK election goes bust
1 hour 51 min ago
No hearings, no discussion on the Senate healthcare bill
1 hour 40 min ago
Leon Panetta: This White House seems undisciplined
Senators may soon meet with Jared Kushner, sources say
Rep. Swalwell: Trump teases the tapes like a reality show
Franken: Sessions lied to Congress about Russia meeting
GOP Rep: Comey has ‘interesting relationship with the truth’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL