All In with Chris Hayes 03/03/17

Mike Pence used private email as governor

The Vice President doesn't see the immense hypocrisy of criticizing Hillary Clinton for using a personal server - totally legally - that was never reportedly hacked - when he himself conducted sensitive and confidential state business on an AOL account that was hacked. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case

