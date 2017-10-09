All In with Chris Hayes 10/09/17

Mike Pence didn't fool anyone with football game stunt

Mike Pence’s supposedly spontaneous decision to leave an NFL game over players kneeling was quickly revealed to be a cynical, highly-planned stunt. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hayes: There's 'no A for effort' in Puerto Rico response
47 min 28 sec ago
Trump adviser’s secret voting plan revealed
2 hours 47 min ago
Russian-linked ads found on Google: Washington Post
2 hours 1 min ago
Trump thinks he invented the word 'fake'
34 min 58 sec ago
Steve Schmidt to GOP: It's your obligation to speak out
5 hours 20 min ago
Melania Trump compares White House to political prison
14 hours 2 min ago
Weinstein begs Hollywood execs to save his job
Fmr. Bush Aide: Trump not fit to be president
Joe on Pence's NFL walk-out: 'This was a stunt'
Trump calls for tough new immigration reforms

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL