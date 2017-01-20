All In with Chris Hayes 01/20/17

Michael Moore: 'Resist, stand up, fight back'

We won't be able to stop a lot of what the Trump administration will do, filmmaker Michael Moore tells Chris Hayes, but, 'in the end, we should be able to form the majority that we are' and fight back. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore: 'Resist, stand up, fight back'
1 hour 37 min ago
President Trump signs executive action on Obamacare
Debra Messing on Trump's election: 'It was a shock'
1 hour 51 min ago
Watch Obama's final speech before departing D.C.
6 hours 38 min ago
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Inaugural address ‘meanest’ in history
1 hour 1 min ago
Trump sworn in, outlines populist 'America First' vision
Trump thanks Clintons for attending inaugural luncheon
Protests erupt in streets of Washington on Inauguration Day
MaddowBlog: In address, Trump vows to end 'American carnage'
Dear Mr. President: Your messages to POTUS

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL