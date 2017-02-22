All In with Chris Hayes 02/22/17

Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald Trump

Activist and Academy Award winning filmmaker Michael Moore joins Chris Hayes to talk about his ten point plan on how to stop Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH reverses Obama-era transgender bathroom protections
2 hours 16 min ago
Trump's trips to Florida costing taxpayers millions
6 hours 41 min ago
Deadline arrives for Dakota Access protesters to leave
6 hours 9 min ago
Smugglers sneaking drugs into US through legal ports
4 hours 39 min ago
Is Steve Bannon going against the wishes of Trump?
9 hours 18 min ago
Dem Rep: Multiple GOP won't fund 'stupid' wall
Anti-Defamation League: We've received a bomb threat
Fmr. Amb: Mexico relations are at worst in 25 years
Watch fires break out at Dakota Access Pipeline site
Joe: Here are the great lies about immigration

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL