All In with Chris Hayes 09/08/17

Miami must deal with climate change 'reality'

Miami needs better planning and development to deal with the "reality" of climate change, said Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

