All In with Chris Hayes 03/02/17

Members of Congress search in vain for GOP health care bill

Nothing says ‘we’re supremely confident about our health care legislation’ like literally locking it in a vault. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations
Carter Page: ‘I don’t deny’ meeting with Russian ambassador
1 hour 29 min ago
Paul says the battle over the GOP's healthcare plan is not over
3 hours 7 min ago
What will Russian investigation focus on?
2 hours 13 min ago
Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions has 'eroded' trust of the office
6 hours 15 min ago
Who is Russian Ambassador Kislyak?
Is Sessions' recusal the 'tip of the iceberg' On Russia?
MaddowBlog: House GOP moving forward with 'secret' health care plan
Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions
Sen. King: Very serious to charge Sessions with perjury

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL