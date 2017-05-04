All In with Chris Hayes 05/04/17

Meadows: No losers in GOP health care bill

President of the March of Dimes Stacey Stewart and former health insurance executive Wendell Potter respond to Republicans' claims that their health care bill would not take away any benefits. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clapper: Comey was 'uneasy' about dinner with Trump
5 hours 26 min ago
Ex-FBI agent: Signal to everyone is 'watch your back'
8 hours 28 min ago
Fact checking Donald Trump's interview with Lester Holt
Joe Scarborough: The fish rots from the head
8 hours 2 min ago
Angered by bad press Trump threatens James Comey, 'Fake Media'
Rep. Cummings: 'We cannot let this man destroy our democracy'
Sen. Dick Durbin: 'President Trump is dangerous'
Maddow Exclusive: DOJ won't say if Sessions recused on Manafort
Carter Page: I regularly briefed CIA and FBI
Constitutional Expert: Trump's actions could be impeachable offense

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL