All In with Chris Hayes 07/21/17

Maxine Waters: I'm shocked Sessions hasn't resigned

'I can't imagine anyone who has any self-respect being talked about that by the president...and wanting to remain in the job.'

WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador
2 hours 7 min ago
Hewitt on Sessions: If it's true, he should resign
1 hour 41 min ago
Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
4 hours 8 min ago
WSJ: Kushner discloses more assets in revised financial filing
1 hour 47 min ago
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
3 hours 36 min ago
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.
WATCH: Lester Holt interviews DNI Coats
WATCH: Trump issues statement on Spicer's departure
Why Spicer's resignation is bad news for Reince Priebus
GOP Rep: 'Tremendous backlash' if Trump fires Mueller

