All In with Chris Hayes 04/05/17

Kaine sounds off on Gorsuch, Bannon and O'Reilly

Senator Tim Kaine, tells us why he opposes Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, as well as Steve Bannon's removal from a permanent seat on the National Security Council. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maxine Waters: 'O'Reilly needs to go to jail'
2 hours 12 min ago
Steve Bannon removed from WH National Security Council
10 hours 40 min ago
Mike Pence's curious strategy on health care
3 hours 32 min ago
Merkley pulls all-nighter protesting Gorsuch
4 hours 55 min ago
Gowdy: Criminal accusations ‘not constructive’ to Russia probe
4 hours 1 min ago
Lisa Bloom: Trump defending Bill O'Reilly 'disgusting'
6 hours 30 min ago
POTUS hovers under 40% in latest approval polls
Greta: What should we do about Syria?
Corker: Syria chemical attacks a 'wake up call' for Trump
Trump condemns Syrian attack, shifts blame to Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL