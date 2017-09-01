All In with Chris Hayes 09/01/17

Justice Sotomayor wears her robe to Yankee Stadium

Thing 1/Thing 2: Supreme Court Justice (and diehard Yankees fan) Sonia Sotomayor showed up for a game appropriately dressed to watch from the special section of the stadium called “The Judge’s Chambers,” dedicated to player Aaron Judge. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Mueller obtains draft letter of Comey firing
2 hours 35 min ago
Congress set to return, continue Russia investigation
2 hours 18 min ago
Trump in process of finalizing DACA decision
1 hour 56 min ago
California AG: DACA is 'lawful' and 'American'
3 hours 57 min ago
Kushner divestment claims draw scrutiny -- again
14 hours 9 min ago
Kobach: DACA allows 'gangbangers' back in streets after arrest
10 hours 9 min ago
Maddowblog: McCain takes aim at 'poorly informed' Trump
11 hours 56 min ago
Mom who lost family in flooded van: ‘They were happy kids’
8 hours 58 min ago
Why John Kelly is the 'Church Lady' in the White House
Obama's top lawyer: Mueller has assembled best team in 'history'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL