All In with Chris Hayes 04/25/17

John Kasich on America's 'two paths'

Chris Hayes sits down the 2016 presidential candidate to talk about his new book book and asks if he's running for something. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
3 hours 8 min ago
Chaffetz scolds Flynn: ‘You can’t do this’
3 hours 8 sec ago
NBC/WSJ Poll: Trump losing electorate as agenda struggles
4 hours 5 min ago
Trump compares his high TV ratings to 9/11 coverage
14 hours 36 min ago
Trump’s mostly empty government
3 hours 23 min ago
GOP Rep: Possible 'one week extension’ to avoid shutdown
Is the North Korea threat growing?
Joe: Trump narrowcasting message to small slice of Americans
Greta: I’m Outraged Over This Secret UN Vote
Anita Hill: Sexual harassment is a cultural problem

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL