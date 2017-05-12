All In with Chris Hayes 05/12/17

John Dean on possible secret Trump recordings

President Nixon’s former White House counsel says he doubts Trump set up a taping system in the oval office – but he might be using his smartphone. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

