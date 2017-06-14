All In with Chris Hayes 06/14/17

Jeffries: Game will go on and we'll 'all come together'

‘We are going to compete, both Democrats and Republicans…and then we’ll all come together as Americans afterwards,’ says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, along with his Republican colleague Leonard Lance, in the wake of the shooting at a congressional baseball pr ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice
1 hour 46 min ago
Rep. Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at GOP baseball practice
What it means that Trump is under investigation
1 hour 50 min ago
Fmr. Giffords intern: 'I refuse to be terrorized'
1 hour 16 min ago
Rep. DeSantis recalls chilling interaction with gunman
3 hours 44 min ago
Matthews: Our views on guns show us how different we are
At what point would House GOP turn on Trump?
Video shows moment of Scalise shooting in Alexandria
Dem. Rep: Leaders 'responsible' for setting positive tone
Members of Congress 'visibly emotional' after shooting

